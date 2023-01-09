Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Sells 894 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GTLB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of -0.40.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

