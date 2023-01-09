Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Sells $560,850.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) COO Patrick O’brien sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,375 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $670,775.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $37.38 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

