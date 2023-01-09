Insider Buying: Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Purchases 11,018 Shares of Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HSKA traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 162,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $728.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.72 million. Analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSKA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heska by 83.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

