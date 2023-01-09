Injective Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.77 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00008426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $106.05 million and $6.77 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

