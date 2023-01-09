Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

NGVT stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.