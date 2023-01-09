Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.16 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $274.18 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00444431 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01432517 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.52 or 0.31391004 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

