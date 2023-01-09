Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.16 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $274.18 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00444431 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01432517 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.52 or 0.31391004 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
