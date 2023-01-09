Huobi Token (HT) One Day Volume Tops $7.75 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00027988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $782.34 million and $7.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

