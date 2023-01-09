Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HPP. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

