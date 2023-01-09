Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.76. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 25,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

