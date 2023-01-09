Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 189,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,558. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.76. The firm has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

