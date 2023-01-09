Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) shares rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 182,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,436% from the average daily volume of 7,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Highland Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.91 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

Highland Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine North copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.