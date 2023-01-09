High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PCF remained flat at $6.73 during trading hours on Monday. 63,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,136. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
