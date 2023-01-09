High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PCF remained flat at $6.73 during trading hours on Monday. 63,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,136. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

