Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($61.70) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €1.56 ($1.66) on Monday, reaching €65.24 ($69.40). The company had a trading volume of 525,121 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.