HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €18.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($19.15) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €0.57 ($0.61) during trading on Monday, hitting €24.72 ($26.30). 540,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 52-week high of €74.64 ($79.40). The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

