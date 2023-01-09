Helium (HNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.79 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. Helium has a market capitalization of $265.11 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00011263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003705 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 134.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008815 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00443688 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.01440358 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,787,546 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.