Head-To-Head Survey: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NatWest Group and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

VersaBank has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NatWest Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.9% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 18.05% 6.75% 0.33% VersaBank 17.14% 6.54% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.52 billion 2.02 $4.49 billion $0.63 10.79 VersaBank $102.93 million 2.00 $17.60 million $0.61 12.38

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NatWest Group beats VersaBank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The RBS International segment offers banking various products and services to institutional customers. It also operates in wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses. The NatWest Markets segment provides services to corporate and institutional customers for the management of financial risks for achieving short-term and long-term sustainable financial goals. NatWest Group plc operates approximately 800 branches and 16,000 physical points of presence. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.