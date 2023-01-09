Head to Head Contrast: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Walker & Dunlop 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.91%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $146.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.51%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Walker & Dunlop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.06 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -21.64 Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.19 $265.76 million $7.55 11.06

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57% Walker & Dunlop 18.11% 15.23% 4.99%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

