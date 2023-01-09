HC Wainwright Raises NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $140.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.88.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.78. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

