Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0635 on Major Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and $394,990.33 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

