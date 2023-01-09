Guggenheim Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.41.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. 102,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 256.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 44,936 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 188,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.