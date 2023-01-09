Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $939.56 million, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

