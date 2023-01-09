Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 712 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.53. 16,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,459. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

