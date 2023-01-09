Gouws Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gouws Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.76. 3,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,175. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $224.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.61.

