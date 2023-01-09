Gouws Capital LLC Buys 2,129 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.27. 97,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,646. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

