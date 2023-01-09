Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 102.38%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

