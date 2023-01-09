Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 11.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) were up 11.2% during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Geron traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 983,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,909,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 24.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

