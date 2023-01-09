General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 75 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

General Electric Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.05%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

