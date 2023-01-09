Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

Genenta Science stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

