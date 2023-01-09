GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 9.3 %

NYSE JOB opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

