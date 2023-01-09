GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is 375.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,635 shares of company stock valued at $652,752. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

