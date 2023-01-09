Galxe Achieves Market Cap of $68.23 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $68.23 million and $34.55 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00007283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 155.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00443608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01435475 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,414.88 or 0.31332932 BTC.

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

