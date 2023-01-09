FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

NYSE FF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.68. 215,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,224. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $379.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

FF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FutureFuel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 35,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

