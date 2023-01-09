Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $64.82 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $64.82 million and $174,778.26 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003821 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
