FTX Token Achieves Market Cap of $429.08 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 43.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $429.08 million and $63.75 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00007592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 132.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00443903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.01443693 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.64 or 0.31353772 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

