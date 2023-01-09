Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 36,626 shares.The stock last traded at $60.93 and had previously closed at $60.19.

Freedom Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

