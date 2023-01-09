Frax (FRAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.60 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $8.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00448113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.01434099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,485.15 or 0.31651123 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.