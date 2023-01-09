Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,008,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

