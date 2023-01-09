Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

FHTX stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 692.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.