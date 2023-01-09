Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance
FHTX stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $19.55.
Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.