Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Flywire Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. 12,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,725. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,994.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,103.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,827,962 shares of company stock worth $39,165,572. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

