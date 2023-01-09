Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £140 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £140 ($168.67) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.45) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($182.49) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($193.98) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a £110 ($132.53) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £140.18 ($168.90).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON:FLTR opened at £119.95 ($144.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of £103.40. The company has a market cap of £21.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.43) and a fifty-two week high of £123.65 ($148.98).

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($135.93), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,720.22).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.