Flow (FLOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.74 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Flow has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $814.59 million and $82.74 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,407,993,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

