Flow (FLOW) Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $829.86 million and $83.31 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00444718 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01428296 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,456.25 or 0.31411273 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,407,993,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.