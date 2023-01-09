Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.05.

FIVE stock opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.30. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $194.29.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 104,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

