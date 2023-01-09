First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 359,006 shares.The stock last traded at $127.05 and had previously closed at $123.66.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.