Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,607. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.