Financial Review: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -860.34% -53.04% -37.57% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -236.36% -116.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.47%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 138.54 -$186.48 million ($1.44) -5.17 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.70) -2.24

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a partnership with Catalent for manufacturing NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

