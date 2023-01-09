Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). Research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,154,000.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

