Filecoin Price Tops $3.82 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $313.40 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00022196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

