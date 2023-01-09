FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $41.67 Average PT from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FBK opened at $37.09 on Monday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.