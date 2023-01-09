Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $251.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $20.26 or 0.00118254 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,132.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00465782 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020295 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00911601 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00611114 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00254100 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00249766 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,867,098 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
